IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Plans GBX 12.96 Dividend

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.17) per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:IGG traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 682.40 ($8.98). The company had a trading volume of 382,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 690.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 626.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.89. IG Group has a 52-week low of GBX 467.40 ($6.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 711.80 ($9.36).

Get IG Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 719 ($9.46).

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.