Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.80-7.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.80-7.00 EPS.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $313.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $326.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.32. Illumina has a 52 week low of $263.30 and a 52 week high of $380.76.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $57,375.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sam Samad sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,212. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price target on shares of Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.81.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

