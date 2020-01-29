Imax Corp to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:IMAX)

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research decreased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Imax in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33.

Get Imax alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMAX. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Imax in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Imax in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Imax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Imax stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. Imax has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Imax had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Imax’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Imax news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $60,158.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Imax by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Imax by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 670,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after acquiring an additional 76,401 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Imax by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 258,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Imax by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Imax by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 21,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.