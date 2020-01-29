Imdex (ASX:IMD) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.52

Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and traded as low as $1.48. Imdex shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 162,561 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.45 million and a P/E ratio of 21.29.

In other Imdex news, insider Bernard Ridgeway sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.60 ($1.13), for a total value of A$960,000.00 ($680,851.06).

Imdex Limited provides mining equipment, technology, and services for the minerals industry in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, sells, and rents drilling fluids, solids removal equipment, downhole instrumentation, and data management and analytical software for drilling optimization and geological modelling.

