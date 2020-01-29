IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of IMMP stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 763,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,400. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. IMMUTEP LTD/S has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $3.23.

IMMUTEP LTD/S Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of biological products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutics are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) Ig fusion protein, a cell surface molecule that plays a role in regulating T cells.

