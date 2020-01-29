IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of IMMP stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 763,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,400. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. IMMUTEP LTD/S has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $3.23.
IMMUTEP LTD/S Company Profile
