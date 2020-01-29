Imricor Med SYS Cdi 1:1 US Person Prohibited Excluding QIB (ASX:IMR) Trading 29% Higher

Imricor Med SYS Cdi 1:1 US Person Prohibited Excluding QIB (ASX:IMR)’s stock price traded up 29% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$1.45 ($1.03) and last traded at A$1.40 ($0.99), 1,709,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.09 ($0.77).

The firm has a market cap of $135.81 million and a PE ratio of -7.85.

Imricor Med SYS Cdi 1:1 US Person Prohibited Excluding QIB Company Profile (ASX:IMR)

Imricor Medical Systems, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products for the treatment of arrhythmias in Europe and North America. The company's principal products include the Advantage-MR EP Recorder/Stimulator System, an electrophysiology amplifier and recording system with integrated cardiac stimulator; Vision-MR Ablation Catheter, which is used as an indication for treating type I atrial flutter; and Vision-MR Dispersive Electrode, an ablation dispersive electrode that is used to minimize eddy currents induced on the conductive pads during MR scanning.

