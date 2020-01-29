Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,447,000 after acquiring an additional 66,797 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Incyte by 12.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,878,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,418,000 after purchasing an additional 209,772 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 930,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,071,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Incyte by 217.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 477,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 327,456 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 4.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,530,000 after purchasing an additional 21,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.82.

In other news, insider Paul Trower sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $722,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 2,142 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,893,285 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INCY stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.65. The company had a trading volume of 487,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,791. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.02. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $96.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.56.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

