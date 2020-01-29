Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight”

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

IBTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Hovde Group downgraded Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $63.16.

In other news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark K. Gormley sold 366,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $21,623,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,390,000 after purchasing an additional 391,494 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,250,000 after purchasing an additional 66,462 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 312,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth $10,450,000. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.