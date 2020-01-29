Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Ingersoll-Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

Ingersoll-Rand stock traded up $3.51 on Wednesday, reaching $134.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,118,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.60. Ingersoll-Rand has a twelve month low of $95.67 and a twelve month high of $138.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price target on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.21.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,037,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $1,415,754.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,359,580.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 275,039 shares of company stock worth $37,054,405. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

