Ink (INK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4,568.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Ink has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $4,568.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ink token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, HitBTC, CoinBene and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.31 or 0.03140204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193951 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028829 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00121286 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Exmo, CoinEgg, LBank, EXX, Coinnest, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Exrates, HitBTC, ZB.COM, CoinBene and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

