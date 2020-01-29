INMAX (INX) Price Hits $0.0569 on Exchanges

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. INMAX has a total market capitalization of $89,152.00 and approximately $16,285.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, INMAX has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One INMAX token can now be purchased for about $0.0569 or 0.00000613 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

INMAX Profile

INMAX was first traded on September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official website is inmax.live . INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange . INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex

INMAX Token Trading

INMAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INMAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

