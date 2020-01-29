Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Shares Down 17.6%

Innovotech Inc (CVE:IOT)’s stock price was down 17.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, approximately 110,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 56,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.38, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 million and a PE ratio of 140.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10.

Innovotech Company Profile (CVE:IOT)

Innovotech Inc provides services and solutions to medical, agricultural, and industrial problems caused by microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company's products include InnovoSIL, the antimicrobial agents for coating onto or incorporation into medical devices; MBEC Assay, a screening assay used to determine the efficacy of antimicrobials against biofilms of various microorganisms; and Agress/AgreGuard, an environmentally friendly seed treatments and plant sprays to protect crops against both bacterial and fungal infections.

