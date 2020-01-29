Insider Selling: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Director Sells 62,177 Shares of Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $3,843,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,954.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Francisco Dsouza also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 13th, Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,784,713.99.
- On Monday, December 16th, Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $3,845,647.45.
- On Tuesday, November 26th, Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $3,955,764.36.
Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,393,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,225. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average of $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $74.85.
Several research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.89.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.
