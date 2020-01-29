Insider Selling: Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $30,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $32,355.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $33,630.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $34,110.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $34,005.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $34,830.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $34,575.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $35,910.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $35,070.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $33,975.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $32,580.00.

Shares of NYSE:WORK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.80. 7,142,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,291,691. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.11. Slack has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. Slack’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

WORK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Slack in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Slack to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Slack by 67.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slack during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

