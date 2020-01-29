Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Short Interest Update

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,150,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 15,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 929,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.2 days. Currently, 16.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on Insmed and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

Shares of INSM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.97. 540,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,527. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.97. Insmed has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $33.13.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 291.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Insmed news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $520,000.00. Company insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 17.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 88.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 14.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

