Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,150,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 15,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 929,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.2 days. Currently, 16.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on Insmed and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

Shares of INSM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.97. 540,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,527. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.97. Insmed has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $33.13.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 291.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Insmed news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $520,000.00. Company insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 17.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 88.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 14.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit