Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0438 per share on Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of IBD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.05. 17,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,421. Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75.

