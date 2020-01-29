Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 96.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,925 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 93.5% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 307.1% during the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 13.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 6.2% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.0% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 45,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

NYSE T opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $281.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.06. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.09%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

