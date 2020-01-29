Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $50,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Novartis by 330.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 1,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVS opened at $95.54 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.74 and a 12-month high of $96.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.48.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVS. ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.34.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

