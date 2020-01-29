Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in PepsiCo by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $142.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $199.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $144.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

