Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 2,108 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 719 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,988 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in FedEx by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $596,723,000 after purchasing an additional 599,344 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,956,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 2,287.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $77,304,000 after purchasing an additional 508,805 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $63,764,000 after purchasing an additional 195,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $148.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $137.78 and a 1-year high of $199.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.48 and its 200 day moving average is $157.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.75%.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

