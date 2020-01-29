Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 5,015 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 88.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Robecosam AG bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,433,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,851,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,020,412,000 after buying an additional 519,218 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,923,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,341,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $452,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,320 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,441 shares of company stock worth $26,862,903. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $119.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $128.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.46 and its 200-day moving average is $94.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

