INT Chain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.03 Million (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One INT Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx Korea, OKEx, Allcoin and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, INT Chain has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. INT Chain has a market cap of $6.89 million and $1.03 million worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00036717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.20 or 0.05580310 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025258 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00127685 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016985 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002713 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00033738 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002845 BTC.

INT Chain Profile

INT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Allcoin, OKEx, Ethfinex and OKEx Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

