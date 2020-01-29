Intelsat (NYSE:I) Shares Gap Down to $5.43

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.95, but opened at $5.43. Intelsat shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 27,669,371 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intelsat from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intelsat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intelsat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $828.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intelsat SA will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intelsat during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the third quarter worth $228,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Intelsat by 36.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Intelsat Company Profile (NYSE:I)

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

