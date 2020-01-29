Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) PT Lowered to C$24.00 at National Bank Financial

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.45% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC cut Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.70.
TSE IPL traded up C$0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$22.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion and a PE ratio of 15.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.83. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$19.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.42.
About Inter Pipeline
Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.
