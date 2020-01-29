Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) PT Lowered to C$24.00 at National Bank Financial

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC cut Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.70.

TSE IPL traded up C$0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$22.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion and a PE ratio of 15.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.83. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$19.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.42.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$590.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$588.00 million. Analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

