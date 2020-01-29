International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Major Shareholder Buys $14,913,976.65 in Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 110,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $135.05 per share, with a total value of $14,913,976.65. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

On Friday, January 24th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 81,100 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,029,600.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 65,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.55 per share, with a total value of $8,290,750.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 94,057 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,941,476.72.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.05. 699,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.36. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1-year low of $104.86 and a 1-year high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 47.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $171.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $1,472,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.