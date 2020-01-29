Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the December 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 647,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

In related news, Director Terry Considine acquired 12,472 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $27,937.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,521 shares in the company, valued at $187,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 41,685 shares of company stock valued at $98,069. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 49,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 21,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 27,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

IPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

IPI stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.29. 418,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,532. Intrepid Potash has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $298.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

