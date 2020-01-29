Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Stock Holdings Raised by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 166.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,014,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259,374 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.9% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 2.56% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $43,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 510,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,542 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 227,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 29,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 20,920 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCM remained flat at $$21.52 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,504. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

