Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr (LON:IPU) Shares Up 1%

Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr PLC (LON:IPU)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 627.20 ($8.25) and last traded at GBX 622 ($8.18), 10,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 29,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 616 ($8.10).

The firm has a market capitalization of $208.07 million and a P/E ratio of 34.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 609.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 551.09.

In related news, insider Graham Paterson purchased 4,500 shares of Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 578 ($7.60) per share, for a total transaction of £26,010 ($34,214.68). Also, insider Bridget Guerin purchased 1,588 shares of Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 626 ($8.23) per share, for a total transaction of £9,940.88 ($13,076.66).

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

