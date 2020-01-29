IONChain (IONC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.83 Million

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One IONChain token can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar. IONChain has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $109,571.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.56 or 0.03150471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00191362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00119174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

