IoT Chain (ITC) Reaches Market Cap of $9.15 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, IoT Chain has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $9.15 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoT Chain token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox, Huobi and Bithumb.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.54 or 0.03139038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00191665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029758 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00036604 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00119006 BTC.

IoT Chain Token Profile

ITC is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,464,658 tokens. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

IoT Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Kucoin, OKEx, Huobi and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.