iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJT) Shares Down 0.6%

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJT) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.76 and last traded at $41.76, 250 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 80% from the average session volume of 139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.49.

