IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Bought by RDL Financial Inc.

RDL Financial Inc. increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 145,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,718,000. McAdam LLC grew its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 328,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 15,720 shares during the period.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.43. The company had a trading volume of 115,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,634. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.43. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $33.52.

