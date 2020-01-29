IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Holdings Trimmed by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in IQIYI were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IQIYI by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,151,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,228 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in IQIYI by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 5,493,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,609,000 after purchasing an additional 692,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in IQIYI by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,715,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in IQIYI by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,078,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,527,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its position in IQIYI by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 743,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 421,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQIYI stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $22.53. 6,147,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,549,181. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. IQIYI Inc has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.93.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($4.30). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 39.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.51%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQIYI Inc will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IQ shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IQIYI in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. CLSA cut shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

