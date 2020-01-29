Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,655,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,523,000 after acquiring an additional 384,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,986,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,457,000 after purchasing an additional 637,543 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,208,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,493,000 after purchasing an additional 78,925 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,196,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,006,000 after purchasing an additional 37,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,976,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,232.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.39%.

Several analysts have commented on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.37.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

