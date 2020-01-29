iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 73,131 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.9% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $55,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.81. 1,692,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,865. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.74 and its 200-day moving average is $79.72. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.82 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

