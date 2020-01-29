iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by MACRO Consulting Group

MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.5% of MACRO Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,762,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,284,000 after buying an additional 488,372 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,411.2% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 400,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,566,000 after buying an additional 373,831 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,181,000 after buying an additional 339,439 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,580,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,435,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.03. The company had a trading volume of 38,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,865. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $72.82 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.