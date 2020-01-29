iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,830 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,724 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,092,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,303,000 after purchasing an additional 736,823 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,653,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,190,000 after purchasing an additional 131,764 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.07 and a 200-day moving average of $64.28.

