iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,265 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.50. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

