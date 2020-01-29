iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (BATS:IEFN) Trading Down 1.3%

iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (BATS:IEFN) traded down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.39 and last traded at $25.95, 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (BATS:IEFN) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

