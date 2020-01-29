iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) is LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s Largest Position

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 254,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 38,444 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 183,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after buying an additional 35,338 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.06. 32,804 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.93. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

