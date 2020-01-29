iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.53 and last traded at $49.53, 251 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.34.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) by 89.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534,000 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 174.46% of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF worth $56,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

