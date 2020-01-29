iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI) Trading Down 2.4%

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI)’s share price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.30 and last traded at $27.30, 782 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80.

