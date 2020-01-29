iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NASDAQ:AMCA) Shares Down 0.7%

Jan 29th, 2020

iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NASDAQ:AMCA)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.43 and last traded at $30.48, 1,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 145% from the average session volume of 640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.70.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average is $29.26.

