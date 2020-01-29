Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Shares Up 7.3%

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s share price shot up 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.66, 130,700 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 164,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITRM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Iterum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

The firm has a market cap of $38.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.54). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics PLC will post -7.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 78,232 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 242,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canaan Partners X LLC bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,799,000. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

