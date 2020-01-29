ITV (LON:ITV) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.84) price objective on the broadcaster’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 130 ($1.71).

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITV. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ITV to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) price objective (up from GBX 120 ($1.58)) on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.37) price objective on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price objective on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 152.38 ($2.00).

Shares of LON ITV opened at GBX 140.05 ($1.84) on Tuesday. ITV has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102.65 ($1.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 148.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.62.

In related news, insider Mary Harris purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £3,355.22 ($4,413.60).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

