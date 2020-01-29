J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $107.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates pubs. The principal activity of the company is development and management of public houses. It operates primarily in United Kingdom. JD Wetherspoon Plc is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of J D Wetherspoon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

OTCMKTS:JDWPY opened at $94.77 on Friday. J D Wetherspoon has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $89.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.77 and a 200 day moving average of $93.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

