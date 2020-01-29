J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Agree Realty by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,803.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,273 shares of company stock valued at $89,782. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADC opened at $76.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 82.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on ADC. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

