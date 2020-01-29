J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 33.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 59.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 129.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

TWO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

NYSE TWO opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 27.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $58.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 81.22%.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,503 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $67,950.27. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 156,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,084.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,146 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $108,118.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 102,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,105.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,173 shares of company stock valued at $199,082. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.