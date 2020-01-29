J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
JCOM has been the subject of several other reports. Sidoti set a $118.00 price target on J2 Global and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut J2 Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.86.
NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $99.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $72.69 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.29.
In other news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 18,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $1,799,324.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,628,136.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,951,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 1,518.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 113,860 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 6,218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,167,000.
J2 Global Company Profile
j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.
