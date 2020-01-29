J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

JCOM has been the subject of several other reports. Sidoti set a $118.00 price target on J2 Global and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut J2 Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.86.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $99.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $72.69 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.29.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $344.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.47 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.15%. J2 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that J2 Global will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 18,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $1,799,324.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,628,136.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,951,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 1,518.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 113,860 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 6,218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,167,000.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

