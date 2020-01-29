James Hardie Industries (ASX:JHX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.71

James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.71 and traded as high as $31.68. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $31.57, with a volume of 1,222,134 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$29.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$24.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.99. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion and a PE ratio of 54.67.

About James Hardie Industries (ASX:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

